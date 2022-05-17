'Delicate Forces' colorful exhibit debuts at Nicholas Conservatory June 25

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- "Delicate Forces," a botanically-inspired immersive large-scale art exhibition, is scheduled to be displayed June 25 through November 6 at Rockford Park District's Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 North Second Street.
The exhibition is created by Skunk Control, a group from Australia comprised of engineers, scientists, and educators.
"Delicate Forces" will feature art works that use colorful dichroic materials and subtle mechatronic movements to create a kaleidoscope of colors both during the day and at night.
The exhibition in the will show five large art installations in the Conservatory lobby and outdoors.
Those pieces were created by chemical processes and other technologies.
The installations will incorporate subtle mechatronic movements that mimic those found in nature.
Inside the tropical exhibition area, 13 mechatronic up to 10 feet tall will be positioned throughout the beds, casting colorful shadows onto the plants.
"We are very excited to be able to bring Delicate Forces, an international art exhibit, from Australia to Rockford this summer, thanks to the generosity of the Nicholas Endowment. The exhibit melds science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) with inspirations drawn from the natural world of plants and insects. The installations react with the sun to provide movement and color during the day, and take on an otherworldly glow at night when they are illuminated," said Dan Erwin, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens facility manager.