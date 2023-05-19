DeKalb to host Memorial Day parade, program at Ellwood House

DEKALB, Ill. — On Monday, May 29, the Memorial Day and program will step off at 9:00 a.m. at North Third and Locust Street in downtown DeKalb.
The parade will go west down Locust Street, which was dedicated as DeKalb's Honorary Veteran's Way in 2020.
Entries will then march north on Linden Place before the parade ends behind the Ellwood House.
Joining local veterans' organizations in the parade will be the DeKalb High School Marching Barbs, the Huntley and Clinton Rosette Marching Band, Cub Scouts and Scouts from the Potawatomi District, Three fires Council and more community groups.
U.S. Army Veteran and former DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith will be the keynote speaker for the Memorial Day program on the Ellwood House lawn at 9:40 a.m.
Musical numbers will be performed by Terri Crain Goodman, Mike Tritle, Mark Baldin, Michael Embry and the Firefighter Highland Guard of DeKalb.
Following the program, free first-floor tours of the Ellwood Mansion will be offered.