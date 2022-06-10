DeKalb Public Library holds children's event June 14, 'iBelong'

DEKALB -- OnRAMP, a curriculum program designed to meet the needs of those with disabilities, is hosting an iBelong session at the DeKalb Public Library Story and Activity Room on Tuesday, June 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 309 Oak Street in DeKalb.
iBelong lessons engage students in active learning to promote growth in social emotional learning and general community inclusion.
The event is open for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade.
During the lesson, students will participate in:
- Learning about different disabilities (Including: Deafness, Blindness, Down Syndrome, Autism and more)
- Playing games
- Making a craft
- Reading a book
- Learning a few American Sign Language signs
To learn more about iBelong, visit the website.
To learn more about onRAMP curriculum and training programs, visit the website.
To learn more about RAMP's non-profit non-residential Center for Independent Living, visit the website.