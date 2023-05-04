DeKalb Police no longer investigating shots fired on Regent Drive

UPDATE — As of 12:36 a.m., police are no longer investigating the shots fired in the 700 block of Regent Drive.
City of DeKalb Alert: Police are no longer investigating at 700 block of Regent Dr.— DeKalb Police (@DeKalbILPolice) May 5, 2023
DEKALB — According to a Twitter alert at 11:24 p.m., the DeKalb Police Department is currently investigating shots fired in the 700 block of Regent Drive.
City of DeKalb Alert: Police are investigating shots fired in the 700 block of Regent Drive. Please avoid the area for the next hour while officers investigate.— DeKalb Police (@DeKalbILPolice) May 5, 2023
They suggest that you avoid the area for the next hour while officers investigate.
