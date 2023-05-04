 Skip to main content
DeKalb Police no longer investigating shots fired on Regent Drive

  • Updated
UPDATE — As of 12:36 a.m., police are no longer investigating the shots fired in the 700 block of Regent Drive. 

DEKALB — According to a Twitter alert at 11:24 p.m., the DeKalb Police Department is currently investigating shots fired in the 700 block of Regent Drive.

They suggest that you avoid the area for the next hour while officers investigate.

