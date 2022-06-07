UPDATE: Missing person found after DeKalb Police send out tweet

DEKALB -- Update: Latif Adeboyejo has been found on Tuesday, June 7, DeKalb police sent out a tweet regarding him as a missing person.
He was last seen on June 5 in a Black 2010 Ford Fusion vehicle with an Illinois license plate CB60681.
Anyone with information concerning Latif Adeboyejo is urged to contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.
