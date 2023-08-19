DeKalb Football turns to senior leadership entering 2023 season

DEKALB, IL — The Barbs of DeKalb High School were a playoff team last year finishing the regular season with six wins, but a first round loss and losing a massive senior class leaves the Barbs with quite the challenge entering the 2023 season.
The Barbs wrapped up Week Zero with a light practice on Saturday.
The team preparing for their annual crosstown rivalry matchup with Sycamore High School on Friday.
The rivalry game is held each year at NIU's Huskie Stadium with each team rotating as the "home" team.
This year, DeKalb is the road team but Head Coach Derek Schneeman knows that he has to keep his players at a level head going into the game.
"Emotions are gonna be really high," he said.
"We have 8,000 to 10,000 people there, we play at NIU against her crosstown rival. So it's really about just making sure that everybody understands no matter what all the hoopla, all the people in the stands, you got to focus on doing your job every single play, I can't think of a better way to get our guy's feet wet than getting to play Sycamore."
The Barbs turn to their senior leaders on the team this year after losing a massive senior class to graduation last year.
Two of those leaders on the offensive side of the ball are Running Back Talen Tate and Wide Receiver Xavier Dandridge.
Both are ready for their final rivalry game under the lights at NIU.
"It's just my favorite game all year every year," Tate said.
"It's just exciting to play against the crosstown rivals, they're a good team, it's great competition first game it gets is ready for the whole season."
For Dandridge, stepping into the leadership role is nothing he isn't used to.
"I've been playing varsity since my freshman year so I've been thrown into the leadership role coming in," he said.
"I think our roster is pretty good right now. So I believe in our young our young starters right now we got a young core of future's gonna be bright for this team."
Dandridge says as long as his team does what they are supposed to do on Friday, one last win against their rivals won't come as a challenge.
"We just got to stay calm," he said.
"We just got to play our game, I know how we can play, we got talent all around, so I think we'll be we'll be pretty fun we just got to stay calm and play our game."
The Barbs and Spartans battle it out at Huskie Stadium this Friday, kickoff at 7:00.