Davekos, Genoa-Kingston looks to replace senior class as season kicks-off

GENOA — The Genoa-Kingston Cogs return to the field in 2023 with an entirely new look as Head Coach Cameron Davekos looks to replace 19 seniors from last year's graduating class.
"It's been challenging but it's kind of a fun challenge to see where the puzzle pieces fit," he said.
"The kids have done a nice job of being open minded and flexible and they're just ready to get after it whatever position that they're gonna play."
The Cogs went 7-2 in the regular season last year, continuing their streak of dominant defense play as the Cogs defense has only allowed more than 20 points four times in over 23 games the past two seasons.
They also continued their streak of winning a playoff game to six consecutive years.
Senior linebacker and running back Brady Brewick returns this year and says that the guys who are stepping up will make an impact this year, all credited to the players before them.
"I think these guys are going to fit in great this year," he said.
"We all learned from the seniors last year the seniors before that, so I think it's just gonna be the same kind of flow like we all learn we all get better."
Junior Quarterback Nathan Kleba says one group in particular is looking ready to go on the offensive side of the ball.
"I think the most successful is that the running backs to be honest," he said.
"We have a very good depth in them, we have three tailbacks so we got to figure out how we're going to rotate them and because all of them are good."
Genoa-Kingston travels to Rockford-Christian week one to play the Royal Lions.
Last year, the Cogs took down R-C by a final of 44-6.
Kickoff for that game is slated for 7:00.