Dangerously hot temperatures arrive for the first day of summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first official day of summer will bring dangerously hot temperatures along with a chance for stronger storms this evening.
Dangerously hot:
Tuesday morning is off to a pleasant start as temperatures have dropped into the upper 60's. Sunny skies will dominate for today as we stay dry until a chance for storms returns this afternoon.
A Heat Advisory will go in effect at 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. with heat index values to reach up to 105°. Dangerous heat will take over as we may even tie the previous record set back in 1988 at 100°.
It has been quite some time since Rockford has hit 100°. Last time temperatures reached into the triple digits was on July 17th, 2012.
We will see some relief from such hot temperatures as a cold front will sweep through this evening. Some scattered storms may fire up thanks to the front moving through.
Our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If storms do become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. In terms of timing, most of the activity will move through after 7 p.m. as well dry out by midnight.
Some relief:
Thanks to the cold front move through, temperatures will drop into the upper 80's for Wednesday. Dew points will also stay within the 50's for a gorgeous summer day.
Sunshine will remain through the next two days as the 90's will creep back by Thursday. Friday may bring our next chance for rain with thunderstorms also possible into Saturday.
These rain chances still look murky so stay tuned to the forecast for more details.