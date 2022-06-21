 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerously hot temperatures arrive for the first day of summer

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first official day of summer will bring dangerously hot temperatures along with a chance for stronger storms this evening.

Dangerously hot:

Tuesday morning is off to a pleasant start as temperatures have dropped into the upper 60's. Sunny skies will dominate for today as we stay dry until a chance for storms returns this afternoon.

WREX.png

A Heat Advisory will go in effect at 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. with heat index values to reach up to 105°. Dangerous heat will take over as we may even tie the previous record set back in 1988 at 100°.

tonight 1.png

It has been quite some time since Rockford has hit 100°. Last time temperatures reached into the triple digits was on July 17th, 2012.

We will see some relief from such hot temperatures as a cold front will sweep through this evening. Some scattered storms may fire up thanks to the front moving through. 

SPC DAY 1.png

Our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If storms do become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. In terms of timing, most of the activity will move through after 7 p.m. as well dry out by midnight. 

Some relief:

Thanks to the cold front move through, temperatures will drop into the upper 80's for Wednesday. Dew points will also stay within the 50's for a gorgeous summer day. 

Sunshine will remain through the next two days as the 90's will creep back by Thursday. Friday may bring our next chance for rain with thunderstorms also possible into Saturday. 

These rain chances still look murky so stay tuned to the forecast for more details. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you