Dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow remain a hazard into Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Even after the snow has come to an end, strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow along with dangerously cold temperatures.
Friday morning is off to a dangerously cold start. Temperatures have dropped a handful of degrees below zero with wind chills between -30°F to -40°F. These harsh wind chills will remain through the morning as they slightly improve into the afternoon but not by much.
Wind chills late today will remain between -20°F to -30°F as temperatures themselves will stay below zero for most locations.
In these conditions, frostbite can happen within just minutes. Limit time outside and don't forget about your pets!
Even though the snow is no longer falling, with the strong winds blowing snow will be a concern through Saturday. After a fresh snowfall, the snow will be lifted and thrown around with winds gusting between 40 to 45 miles per hour. This can also lead to whiteout conditions on the roads.
As the blowing snow will continue through the day, may roads are starting to see snow drifts develop. If you have to travel today, take your time.
Winds will gust near 35 miles per hour tonight and into Saturday as blowing snow will still be a concern through Christmas eve.
Temperatures tonight will drop a few degrees below zero as we will finally climb into the positive single digits for the weekend.
Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds remaining. Temperatures will reach the teens into Sunday, but wind chills will stay below zero through the entire Christmas weekend.
Mild temperatures return into next week before we see another active stretch of weather move in.