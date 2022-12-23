 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 7.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate over the next few days,
though it is currently on a downward trend.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow remain a hazard into Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Blowing snow will lead to drifts on the roadways

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Even after the snow has come to an end, strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow along with dangerously cold temperatures.

tonight 1.png

Friday morning is off to a dangerously cold start. Temperatures have dropped a handful of degrees below zero with wind chills between -30°F to -40°F. These harsh wind chills will remain through the morning as they slightly improve into the afternoon but not by much. 

Wind chills late today will remain between -20°F to -30°F as temperatures themselves will stay below zero for most locations. 

In these conditions, frostbite can happen within just minutes. Limit time outside and don't forget about your pets! 

winter storm timeline.png

Even though the snow is no longer falling, with the strong winds blowing snow will be a concern through Saturday. After a fresh snowfall, the snow will be lifted and thrown around with winds gusting between 40 to 45 miles per hour. This can also lead to whiteout conditions on the roads. 

As the blowing snow will continue through the day, may roads are starting to see snow drifts develop. If you have to travel today, take your time.

Winds will gust near 35 miles per hour tonight and into Saturday as blowing snow will still be a concern through Christmas eve. 

Temperatures tonight will drop a few degrees below zero as we will finally climb into the positive single digits for the weekend. 

weekend preview.png

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds remaining. Temperatures will reach the teens into Sunday, but wind chills will stay below zero through the entire Christmas weekend.

Mild temperatures return into next week before we see another active stretch of weather move in.

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

