...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat takes over northern Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dangerous heat sets in sending us into record breaking territory. 

Intense heat:

Most of our area is under an Excessive Heat Warning with heat index values to reach near 110 degrees into the afternoon. Some counties along the Stateline will see a Heat Advisory go into effect at noon. All alerts will expire 8 p.m. into Wednesday evening. 

Temperatures today will soar into the upper 90's. Today's record is 98°, we are expected to either tie or break this record. Dew points will also sit within the lower 70's for sticky conditions returning.

Wednesday will also see temperatures climb into the middle to upper 90's, with heat index values climbing as high as 99°. 

With such dangerous heat setting in, take it slow and limit time outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks if you will be outdoors. 

A cold front will move through the area into Wednesday, bringing back some 80's along with a chance for strong to severe storms. 

Next chance:

The intense heat will slowly exit, a chance for strong to severe storms returns into Wednesday evening. 

A cold front will sweep through the area bringing this chance for storms. Our entire area is under some kind of potential. Most of us under a 1 out of 5 with portions of Stephenson County under a 2 out of 5. Best chance for severe storms will stay further into the northwest in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In terms of what threats we may face, there is a low chance to see damaging winds, hail, and even a brief tornado. Stay tuned to the forecast to see how this potential shaped up heading into Wednesday evening. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

