Dangerous heat returns with yet another chance for stronger storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With heat index values climbing into the triple digits, the afternoon brings another chance for stronger storms.
Dangerous heat:
Tuesday is off to a muggy and warm start. Dew points are sitting within the middle 70's, where they will stay for most of the day. Along with the humidity, temperatures will soar into the middle 90's leading to a Heat Advisory. The advisory will go into effect at noon until 8 p.m. this evening.
Heat index values will peak between 105° to 109° as dangerous heat is expected. Be sure to practice heat safety today.
Later tonight showers and storms are expected to return, helping drop our temperatures into the upper 60's overnight.
Another severe potential:
As some areas saw heavy rainfall last night, a Flood Watch will go into effect for Winnebago and Boone counties at 2 p.m. with another chance for heavy rain returning tonight. Some thunderstorms may bring over two inches of rain as torrential rain is possible.
Most of the day will stay toasty and dry with showers and storms to return later this evening. Our entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential, very similar to yesterday. Today's biggest concerns will be damaging winds and hail.
Storms may also bring pockets of heavy rain, posing a flash flood risk for some. The activity will likely move through after 7 p.m. into tonight with some dry time returning for Wednesday morning. However, chances for rain stick with us through Friday.