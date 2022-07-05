Dangerous heat returns with yet another chance for stronger storms

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon CDT to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...From 2 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this
evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely
heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall
totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Dangerous heat returns with yet another chance for stronger storms

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With heat index values climbing into the triple digits, the afternoon brings another chance for stronger storms.

Dangerous heat:

WREX.png

Tuesday is off to a muggy and warm start. Dew points are sitting within the middle 70's, where they will stay for most of the day. Along with the humidity, temperatures will soar into the middle 90's leading to a Heat Advisory. The advisory will go into effect at noon until 8 p.m. this evening. 

Heat index values will peak between 105° to 109° as dangerous heat is expected. Be sure to practice heat safety today. 

Later tonight showers and storms are expected to return, helping drop our temperatures into the upper 60's overnight. 

Another severe potential:

WREX.png

As some areas saw heavy rainfall last night, a Flood Watch will go into effect for Winnebago and Boone counties at 2 p.m. with another chance for heavy rain returning tonight. Some thunderstorms may bring over two inches of rain as torrential rain is possible. 

SPC DAY 1.png

Most of the day will stay toasty and dry with showers and storms to return later this evening. Our entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential, very similar to yesterday. Today's biggest concerns will be damaging winds and hail. 

Storms may also bring pockets of heavy rain, posing a flash flood risk for some. The activity will likely move through after 7 p.m. into tonight with some dry time returning for Wednesday morning. However, chances for rain stick with us through Friday. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

