...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat leads to heat alerts for the entire area

Friday may bring us strong to severe storms

Dangerously hot temperatures arrive this afternoon leading heat alerts being issued for the entire area, this all before a chance for strong storms returns.

WREX clouds.png

The entire area is under a heat alert with Lee and White Counties under an Excessive Heat Warning with heat index values climbing up to 110°. Try to limit time outdoors and practice heat safety. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the rest of the area with heat index still to reach 100°-105°. All of these alerts will expire 9 p.m. Friday with the high heat to continue into tomorrow. 

SPC DAY 1.png

With sunshine to dominate, there is a low potential for strong to severe storms overnight. The northwestern counties are under a 1 out of 5 with damaging hail and wind being the biggest concern. This activity is expected to be isolated with most of the area staying quiet overnight. 

SPC DAY 2.png

There is also a severe potential for Friday, however what happens in the morning will give us a better idea of what we can expect into the afternoon. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for the severe potential, if storms become severe damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain are all possible.

If we see morning storms, that will help limit the potential later in the day and cause our temperatures to stay a few degrees cooler. If we don't see storms through the morning, our index values will climb back to the triple digits with a chance for severe weather into the evening. 

Stay weather aware through the end of the week. The activity expected tomorrow will help cool us off. We're back to the mid 80's this week with more comfortable conditions as we also stay dry. 

