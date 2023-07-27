Dangerous heat leads to heat alerts for the entire area

Dangerously hot temperatures arrive this afternoon leading heat alerts being issued for the entire area, this all before a chance for strong storms returns.
The entire area is under a heat alert with Lee and White Counties under an Excessive Heat Warning with heat index values climbing up to 110°. Try to limit time outdoors and practice heat safety.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for the rest of the area with heat index still to reach 100°-105°. All of these alerts will expire 9 p.m. Friday with the high heat to continue into tomorrow.
With sunshine to dominate, there is a low potential for strong to severe storms overnight. The northwestern counties are under a 1 out of 5 with damaging hail and wind being the biggest concern. This activity is expected to be isolated with most of the area staying quiet overnight.
There is also a severe potential for Friday, however what happens in the morning will give us a better idea of what we can expect into the afternoon. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for the severe potential, if storms become severe damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain are all possible.
If we see morning storms, that will help limit the potential later in the day and cause our temperatures to stay a few degrees cooler. If we don't see storms through the morning, our index values will climb back to the triple digits with a chance for severe weather into the evening.
Stay weather aware through the end of the week. The activity expected tomorrow will help cool us off. We're back to the mid 80's this week with more comfortable conditions as we also stay dry.