Dangerous heat hits by midweek

Dangerous heat takes over for a few days, pushing temperatures near record territory and bringing high levels of humidity.
Tuesday warms back to the levels we felt Sunday. Highs hit the low 90s, and the muggy air pushes the heat index near 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory from 11 am Tuesday to 9 pm highlights where and how long we'll have the hazardous heat.
Near Freeport and west, the heat index may top 110 degrees. After 11 am, an Excessive Heat Warning shows off where the heat is more intense and turns dangerous. This warning extends into Wednesday evening.
The weather turns hotter from there. Wednesday and Thursday warm up to near 100 degrees, if not slightly beyond that mark. The heat index could hit 110 degrees or hotter, especially Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Watch provides a heads up on the dangerous heat potentially on the way.
We don't get any relief at night, either. Temperatures stay in the 70s, if not near 80 degrees. This adds to the stress of the heat on the body, so make sure you have a cool spot to get to, so your body gets a break.
After 3 hot and very humid days, temperatures relax as the heat wave drifts away. Temperatures return to the middle 80s Friday (still feels like 90 degrees), then the weekend drops into the 70s. We'll have average temperatures to round out the remainder of August.
Don't look for any rain anytime soon. The next 10 days most likely feature sunshine and dry weather.