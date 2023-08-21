 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Dangerous heat hits by midweek

  Updated
  • 0

Temperatures may hit 100 degrees by midweek. See when in the forecast video.

Dangerous heat takes over for a few days, pushing temperatures near record territory and bringing high levels of humidity.

headline 3.png

Tuesday warms back to the levels we felt Sunday. Highs hit the low 90s, and the muggy air pushes the heat index near 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory from 11 am Tuesday to 9 pm highlights where and how long we'll have the hazardous heat.

WREX clouds.png

Near Freeport and west, the heat index may top 110 degrees. After 11 am, an Excessive Heat Warning shows off where the heat is more intense and turns dangerous. This warning extends into Wednesday evening.

Futuretrack Feels Like.png

The weather turns hotter from there. Wednesday and Thursday warm up to near 100 degrees, if not slightly beyond that mark. The heat index could hit 110 degrees or hotter, especially Wednesday. An Excessive Heat Watch provides a heads up on the dangerous heat potentially on the way.

WREX clouds2.png

We don't get any relief at night, either. Temperatures stay in the 70s, if not near 80 degrees. This adds to the stress of the heat on the body, so make sure you have a cool spot to get to, so your body gets a break.

heat safety tips.png

After 3 hot and very humid days, temperatures relax as the heat wave drifts away. Temperatures return to the middle 80s Friday (still feels like 90 degrees), then the weekend drops into the 70s. We'll have average temperatures to round out the remainder of August.

Don't look for any rain anytime soon. The next 10 days most likely feature sunshine and dry weather.

