Dangerous heat continues with relief on the way

Oppressive heat continues with temperatures potentially breaking 100°. A cold front will soon bring us relief and a pleasant weekend.
The entire area is still under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. with heat index values still climbing near or above 110°.
Afternoon highs may break into the triple digits bringing us close to record breaking territory. Today's record sits at 102° with the forecast sitting at 99°. The last time Rockford broke 100° was June of last year.
With another very hot day expected, relief is on the way. A cold front will pass through bringing a drop in temperatures through the next few days but also a chance for storms.
There is a low potential for strong storms this evening as parts of the area are under a 1 out of 5. If storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. Most of this activity is expected to stay to the east of I-39 with most of the area staying dry. Storms may also impact our temperatures this afternoon.
Later tonight, clouds will move in with less sunshine expected for our Friday. Temperatures will stay within the mid to upper 80's as we'll see more cloud cover than sunshine. With some humidity still sticking around, heat index values will still climb into the lower 90's.
More relief is expected into the weekend with temperatures staying within the upper 70's. Dew points will fall near the lower 60's. Sunshine will take over as well as we stay dry.