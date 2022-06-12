 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
highs still warming into the 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat and humidity headlines the first heat wave of the season

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first summer heat wave of 2022 is expected to make for sweltering conditions this week.

The heat begins to build into the area on Monday, south of a warm front that will also be the focus for a threat of severe thunderstorms to begin the week.

In that warm and moist airmass, temperatures will soar in to the 90s, but it will feel like closer to 100 with dew points into the 70s. Near and north of the warm front, the heat will wait until Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of northern Illinois, except for Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties, to be in effect through Wednesday evening.

WREX.png

Temperatures will rise from the upper 60s and lower 70s into the 90s on Tuesday. Some spots may see highs cross the century mark.

The official record high temperature for Rockford on June 14 is 98, set 35 years ago in 1987. Whether we break the record or not, the heat will be dangerous to those vulnerable.

TRIAL future temps.png

Low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will only drop down into the middle 70s, about 5 degrees below the average high temperature for early June.

The heat will continue into Wednesday, although temperatures will cool off a little from Tuesday's peak. Expect highs in the middle 90s, possibly breaking Rockford's June 15 record high of 95, set in 1994. Most will see heat indices above 100 once again.

heat safety tips.png

How do you prepare for dangerous heat? First, make sure to spend as little time outside as possible. If you have to be out, make sure to take it easy and bring plenty of water with you.

With low temperatures only cooling into the 70s, it is especially important to make sure you are staying cool in the overnight hours. Also, if you are taking the family or the pet out for a drive, make sure to keep the car on with the air conditioning running if they are to stay in the car.

After the early week heat wave, we get some relief with a cold front moving though on Wednesday, although temperatures will still be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you