Dangerous heat and humidity headlines the first heat wave of the season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The first summer heat wave of 2022 is expected to make for sweltering conditions this week.
The heat begins to build into the area on Monday, south of a warm front that will also be the focus for a threat of severe thunderstorms to begin the week.
In that warm and moist airmass, temperatures will soar in to the 90s, but it will feel like closer to 100 with dew points into the 70s. Near and north of the warm front, the heat will wait until Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of northern Illinois, except for Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties, to be in effect through Wednesday evening.
Temperatures will rise from the upper 60s and lower 70s into the 90s on Tuesday. Some spots may see highs cross the century mark.
The official record high temperature for Rockford on June 14 is 98, set 35 years ago in 1987. Whether we break the record or not, the heat will be dangerous to those vulnerable.
Low temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will only drop down into the middle 70s, about 5 degrees below the average high temperature for early June.
The heat will continue into Wednesday, although temperatures will cool off a little from Tuesday's peak. Expect highs in the middle 90s, possibly breaking Rockford's June 15 record high of 95, set in 1994. Most will see heat indices above 100 once again.
How do you prepare for dangerous heat? First, make sure to spend as little time outside as possible. If you have to be out, make sure to take it easy and bring plenty of water with you.
With low temperatures only cooling into the 70s, it is especially important to make sure you are staying cool in the overnight hours. Also, if you are taking the family or the pet out for a drive, make sure to keep the car on with the air conditioning running if they are to stay in the car.
After the early week heat wave, we get some relief with a cold front moving though on Wednesday, although temperatures will still be 10 to 15 degrees above average.