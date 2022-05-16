Dairy plant in Chemung closing in July

CHEMUNG -- On Tuesday, May 10, 13 WREX received a tip via social media regarding the closure announcement of the Borden dairy plant in Chemung.
13 WREX reached out to Borden, a Dallas-based company, and received this statement from its owner, NDSM Holdings, Inc.:
"After a financial and operational review, NDSM Holdings, LLC (a joint venture between New Dairy Opco, LLC and Select Milk Producers, Inc.) informed employees, vendors, and customers this week of its difficult decision to cease operations at its Chemung, IL manufacturing plant and cease fresh fluid milk production at its De Pere, WI manufacturing plant by July 9, 2022."
The statement continued, "Sour cream operations will continue at the De Pere facility. A business office in Franklin Park, IL will also close at that time. This change will impact the production and distribution of various brand-named milk products distributed across Illinois and Wisconsin."
The statement concluded: "NDSM is committed to assisting the affected employees through the transition by offering notification pay and job search assistance."