Crusader Health to reopen Loves Park clinic

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local health clinic will be reopening next week after a brief closure.
Crusader Community Health says their Loves Park clinic, located at 6115 N. 2nd St., will be reopening on Monday, Jan. 31.
All services, including medical, dental and behavioral health, will return to the clinic.
At the beginning of January, Crusader closed the clinic to sufficiently staff other clinics in the Rockford area.
Crusader says their staffing shortage is subsiding and that the steady decline in the COVID-19 test positivity rates are leading to their decision to reopen the Loves Park clinic.
The clinic's hours have not changed, according to Crusader. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.