'Crib bumper' ban passes congress, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new bill to protect babies from injury is making its way to the President’s desk.
New legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) aims to protect infant lives by banning the sale of padded crib bumpers – which have been proven to pose an unnecessary, deadly risk to sleeping infants.
The bill passed Congress yesterday and is now headed to the White House to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.
“The fact that deadly crib bumpers can still be found on shelves across the country is extremely confusing to new parents who don’t believe stores would be selling them if they were truly dangerous to babies,” said Senator Duckworth.
The Safe Cribs Act would make it unlawful nationwide to manufacture and import crib bumpers.
“I applaud the House for passing this important measure to ensure deadly and dangerous crib bumpers are pulled off store shelves,” said Blumenthal.
“New parents can still unwittingly purchase this perilous padding for their children’s cribs despite dozens of babies suffocating.”
This piece of legislation has been endorsed by American Academy of Pediatrics, Kids in Danger, and Consumer Federation of American and Breathable Baby.