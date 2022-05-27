'Cream of the Crop' photo contest open for students

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs invites Illinois students, ages 8 to 18, to submit photos for the 10th annual "Cream of the Crop" photo contest.
The deadline for submissions is June 22.
Each student may submit two photos electronically on the contest's website.
Photographs will be judged into 3 categories based on age groups: 8 to 10, 11 to 14 and 15 to 18.
The contest provides Illinois students a platform to display their most imaginative depiction of agriculture in the state.
Since 2012, more than 500 students have participated and 1,000 photos have been submitted.
Emily Boecker of Morton, Illinois, who is now pursuing a degree in art, described how thrilled she felt when she was chosen as a 2017 contest winner, “It was a very meaningful photo as it is the farm where four generations of my family have lived,” she said.