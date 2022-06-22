CRE8IV mural pop-up party in Loves Park starts today at 4 p.m.

LOVES PARK (WREX)-- The Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau is joining with the City of Loves Park to host a "Pop-Up Party" to showcase the the two latest CRE8IV murals today from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The two murals are located at 5545 North 2nd Street and 5316 North 2nd Street in Loves Park.
In addition to experiencing the artworks, visitors can enjoy food trucks, alcoholic beverages, Luxe Productions live music, and meet-and-greets with hometown artists Brett Whitaker and Dustin Eckhardt.
CRE8IV: transformational ART is an art initiative launched in 2019 as part of public art efforts to enhance the urban landscape for visitors and residents.
24 murals have been painted through the initiative to date, with 12 more being planned for the summer throughout Rockford and Winnebago counties.