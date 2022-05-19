COVID-19 cases surging in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County is now at a high community level of COVID-19 according to health officials.
In a release, the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting an increase in case rates in the community and hospitalizations.
Health officials are advising people to take additional actions to protect themselves and those around them.
The public is advised to wear a mask in a public indoor setting regardless of vaccination status and avoid crowded spaces.
In the last seven days, the COVID-19 case rate in Winnebago County has exceeded 200 cases per 100,000.
“To protect yourself, your family, and community, take the recommended actions to prevent COVID-19 based on community level. This phase of the pandemic emphasizes self-care.” said Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department.
“Due to the High Community Level of COVID-19, all individuals regardless of vaccination status are strongly encouraged to wear masks when in public indoor settings. If you test positive for COVID-19 contact your healthcare provider right away to see if treatment options are right for you, even if you currently have mild symptoms. Let’s work together to have a safe, healthy, and fun summer.”