Corrigan, Colvin advance to state swimming finals

Gracie Colvin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin and Rockford Christian sophomore Brooke Corrigan will swim for a state championship Saturday. Corrigan finished 2nd and Colvin took 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle prelims to qualify for Saturday's championship race. 

Corrigan swam it in 23.08 seconds, .12 seconds behind the 1st place finisher. Colvin was right behind Corrigan at 23.18. 

Hononegah's Avery Miles finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle. In diving, Byron's Addison Bausman finished in 8th place in the semifinals, with Guilford's Marissa Enke finishing 18th.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

