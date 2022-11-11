Corrigan, Colvin advance to state swimming finals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin and Rockford Christian sophomore Brooke Corrigan will swim for a state championship Saturday. Corrigan finished 2nd and Colvin took 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle prelims to qualify for Saturday's championship race.
Corrigan swam it in 23.08 seconds, .12 seconds behind the 1st place finisher. Colvin was right behind Corrigan at 23.18.
Hononegah's Avery Miles finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle. In diving, Byron's Addison Bausman finished in 8th place in the semifinals, with Guilford's Marissa Enke finishing 18th.