Corrigan, Colvin advance to state swimming consolations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hononegah senior Gracie Colvin and Rockford Christian sophomore Brooke Corrigan fell just short of racing in the state finals Saturday. Colvin finished 7th and Corrigan finished 8th in the 50-yard freestyle prelims, falling just short of the finals. The top six finishers compete in the finals, with the next six competing in the consolations.
Colvin swam it in 23.39 seconds, with Corrigan at 23.43. Colvin took 7th in the 100-yard butterfly prelims, qualifying her for the consolation race in that event as well.
Hononegah's Avery Miles finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle, getting her into the consolation race. She also finished 14th in the 100-yard freestyle. In diving, Byron's Addison Bausman finished in 8th place in the semifinals, with Guilford's Marissa Enke finishing 18th.