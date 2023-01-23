 Skip to main content
Corpse Recovered After Stolen Rockford Funeral Home's Vehicle Found in Chicago

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to Rockford Police Department, the body inside a stolen van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was located in Chicago Monday evening.

Police tell 13 WREX the corpse was found in the 8200 block of South Manistee.

Rockford Police informed the public about the missing van on Sunday, which was found in Chicago at a different location than the corpse. 

Stay with 13 WREX for updates on this developing story both on-air and online.

