Corpse Recovered After Stolen Rockford Funeral Home's Vehicle Found in Chicago

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to Rockford Police Department, the body inside a stolen van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was located in Chicago Monday evening.
Police tell 13 WREX the corpse was found in the 8200 block of South Manistee.
**UPDATE** The body of the deceased man from the stolen van was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. Please review the tweet sent earlier with suspect pics and reach out to us if you have any info. Further updates will be posted on Twitter.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 24, 2023
Rockford Police informed the public about the missing van on Sunday, which was found in Chicago at a different location than the corpse.
**UPDATE** The deceased was not located inside the van when it was found in Chicago. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the searcRockford Police Department Tweet - Missing Corpseh. Please check this Twitter thread for further updates.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023
ALERT: Plz review these photos of the possible suspect in Saturday's funeral home van/body theft and contact us if you have any info. You can send anonymous tip to 847411, type in RPDTIP and your tip. pic.twitter.com/2Corljxcbb— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023
