Corpse Missing After Stolen Rockford Funeral Home Vehicle Found in Chicago

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to Rockford Police Department a van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday, with a corpse inside.
RPD tweeted about the theft Sunday. The van has since been located in the Chicago area.
**UPDATE** The deceased was not located inside the van when it was found in Chicago. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners to continue the searcRockford Police Department Tweet - Missing Corpseh. Please check this Twitter thread for further updates.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 23, 2023
Rockford police revealing Monday that the deceased body was not found inside the van when it was found in Chicago.
Officers with the Rockford Police Department are still investigating at this time.