Corpse Missing After Stolen Rockford Funeral Home Vehicle Found in Chicago

By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to Rockford Police Department a van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday, with a corpse inside.

RPD tweeted about the theft Sunday. The van has since been located in the Chicago area.

Rockford police revealing Monday that the deceased body was not found inside the van when it was found in Chicago. 

Officers with the Rockford Police Department are still investigating at this time.

