Cooling down for the end of the week and into the weekend!

ROCKFORD (WREX)— The Stateline saw another day of quiet and pleasant weather for the morning hours a strong cold front is bringing cooler weather into the end of the week and into the weekend.
Chilly evening ahead:
Temperatures got into the lower 70's this afternoon, however a strong cold front moved through dropping temperatures 10 to 20 degrees. Tonight, expect temperatures to be in the upper 30's with clear skies and calm winds overall the Stateline is in for a very chilly night and start to our Friday.
Temperatures behind this cold front will struggle to warm for the end of the week. Friday's highs will only reach the low 50's with a strong northerly breeze.
Bundle up if heading to Friday night football games as overnight lows are set to drop below freezing again, because of this widespread frost is likely, we may even see our first freeze of the season.
Chilly weekend:
Saturday starts out just as cool as Friday with temperatures in the upper 50's for the daytime highs. we gradually warm each day next week and eventually get back to the 70s by mid-week next week.
Expect dry and sunny conditions to continue into next week. The next chance for rain looks to be midweek next week.