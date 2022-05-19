Cooler weekend weather brings chances for storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures drop back to cooler levels this weekend, with several rounds of rain as the colder air moves in. A few storms may be on the strong end Friday.
Rainy Friday:
A slow-moving cold front helps direct a couple rounds rain and possible storms into northern Illinois. The first round arrives in the early morning and could bring a couple quick downpours. Be prepared for a soggy start to the day.
Later in the afternoon and evening, storms may fire up again along the cold front. There are ingredients for possible strong to severe storms. However, the risks look a little lower. A 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather covers much of our area. Isolated severe wind gusts and hail are the severe weather risks. Monitor the forecast as you make your weekend plans.
Temperatures fall to the middle 70s due to the clouds and showers through the day.
Cooler weekend:
More scattered showers and a possible rumble of thunder or two are likely Saturday. We shouldn't see any severe weather, however. The cold front will be mostly past us Saturday, which means much cooler weather. High temperatures will only be in the low 60s at the warmest.
Sunday stays in the low 60s, but with sunshine and dry weather.
Slow warm-up:
Next week starts out dry, but temperatures are slow to warm. We only see the middle 60s through the middle of the week.
Rain chances start up again on Wednesday. That day looks to be the rainiest of the week, for now. More showers are possible Thursday and late in the week.
By the end of the week, we may see temperatures back into the upper 70s.