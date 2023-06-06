 Skip to main content
Cooler weather sticks around for a little while

We stay in the 70s more often than not through the end of the week

Temperatures won't be as hot as last week yet remain comfortably warm throughout the rest of this week. 

Any lingering showers are out by the end of the evening, then we'll have a cloudy and quiet night with temperatures in the 50s.

Wednesday starts cloudy then turns sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s for the first time in about 10 days. Thursday cools to the middle 70s with sunshine overhead.

Friday and Saturday briefly return to the low 80s. Friday keeps the dry and sunny weather around, then Saturday may bring back scattered showers and storms. We have a better chance at getting beneficial rainfall from Saturday's showers. 

Those shower chances may bleed over into Sunday as the weather cools again. We drop to the low 70s for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. The middle of next week may bring back the near-90-degree weather.

