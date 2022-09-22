 Skip to main content
Cooler weather stays strong through next week

Temperatures won't rebound much as fall weather stays in place

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The deep dive into fall territory means cooler weather through the end of September. We may get back into some warmer weather once next month arrives.

The big change to cool fall weather sets us up for chill conditions overnight. Temperatures drop to the low 40s. A few low-lying areas may get into the upper 30s. We should avoid frost, but we get close to that level.

Friday turns more cloudy, which keeps temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A chance for rain returns going into late Friday evening. The showers should stay light, but they add to the chill in the air.

Saturday turns dry and more sunny again, with temperatures briefly rebounding into the low 70s. We drop to the upper 60s on Sunday with another chance for light rain.

Next week is more of the same: upper to lower 60s with more sunshine. We may warm into the low 70s again by next weekend, which is the start of October.

