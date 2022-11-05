Cooler weather returns for a few days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents in the Stateline witnessed a very windy and soggy Saturday today, wrapping up the weekend cooler and drier weather return.
Waking up this morning we saw temperatures in the 60s however by late morning we saw temperatures start to tumble back into the 50s! The showers gradually tapered off and just left a little bit of a drizzle too.
As the night progresses temperatures fall back into the 40s with partly clear skies and calmer winds from the south west.
Starting Sunday we will see gusty winds into the 20 to 30 mph range that will calm throughout the morning hours. Temperatures return to normal right around the mid to upper 50s for the day, still seeing a breeze making it a little chilly for the day.
The chilly pattern continues into the start of the week as a high pressure system works its way into the Midwest. Monday, high temperatures only get into the low 50s with plentiful sunshine, a similar day is expected for Tuesday however temperatures will be a tad bit warmer into the mid 50s.
Unseasonable temperatures return for a day or two next week before November weather returns. By midweek temperatures get into the mid to upper 60s before dropping back into the 40s by Friday. Frigid conditions work their way back into next weekend.
Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight as we will fall back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.