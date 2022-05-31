Cooler weather pattern takes over for a long stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures may not reach the 80s until well into the middle of June. The weather remains comfortably warm, however, so we won't experience chilly March or April weather as the new month gets underway.
A cold front sweeps out the summer heat and humidity experienced over the holiday weekend. Temperatures drop about 15 degrees for Wednesday, placing us in the upper 60s to low 70s. A chance for rain may develop Wednesday night.
The rest of the work week remains sunny and quiet. Temperatures slowly creep back up into the upper 70s.
More showers are possible on Sunday, with slight chances into early next week. Next week may bring in a day in the 60s, though most days remain in the 70s. The long-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows cooler than average weather is favored into the middle of the month. That could mean we won't see the 80s until at least halfway through June.