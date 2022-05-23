Cooler weather pattern dominates this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Unseasonably cool weather remains in place for most of the week. The weekend makes up for the chill with hotter summer weather on the way.
60s for now:
We may not see the 70s again until late this week. The nights trend warmer through the week, though, so we won't be near frosty levels after tonight.
The weather turns cloudy and cool over the rest of the day and night. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s. While that's brisk for this time of year, we at least aren't falling to the upper 30s like Sunday night.
Tuesday through Thursday warm to the middle 60s at the warmest, which is nearly 10 degrees below average. The nights warm into the low 50s.
We mainly stay dry Tuesday, with just a slight chance for afternoon sprinkles. Wednesday is the rainy day of the week, with showers and a few storms occurring during the day. We might see rain hang around into Wednesday night and Thursday.
Back to summer:
Friday returns to average with highs in the low 70s. There is a lingering slight chance for rain.
The holiday weekend begins mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs hit the low 80 both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity is on the rise, but we get into the muggy air just yet.
Memorial Day may turn stormy, but the rain chances remain slight for now. The holiday looks to warm into the middle 80s for now.
We look to get a touch cooler going into early June, with highs back into the upper 70s.