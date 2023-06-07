Cooler weather gives us a break from the heat

Temperatures stay near or below average through early next week, giving our air conditioning a slight break. Some beneficial rain may give us a slight break from the very dry conditions too.
We may be in for a slightly brisk night as conditions cool into the upper 40s. We'll see clear and quiet weather through the night.
Thursday stays in the middle 70s after a crisp morning. The weather remains sunny, but wildfire smoke drifts back in. The sky may turn pretty hazy by the afternoon. Air quality worsens a little through the day.
The sky may clear a little Friday as temperatures warm back up again. Highs hit the low 80s for most spots. Saturday is now looking dry with a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s.
The latest trends show weekend rain chances getting pushed back a day. Showers and a few storms may return Saturday night to Sunday morning. More rain could linger into the rest of Sunday.
A cold front brings in the rain, which also means a change in temperature for us. Many spots may drop to the upper 60s Sunday, then the low 70s set up for Monday.
Hotter summer weather looks to return by late next week.