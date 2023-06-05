Cooler weather and spotty storms move in this week

We take a step back from the near-90 degrees weather that developed for most of last week. Temperatures stay warm, however, so we don't leave the heat behind completely.
A cold front slowly moves through by Tuesday morning. The front may spark a few showers and storms, especially by the end of Tuesday morning. Like with last week, the storms will be hit-or-miss and won't pass over all areas.
Temperatures fall below 80 degrees for the first time in 10 days. Look for highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy weather.
The sky clears back out to sunny by Wednesday, while temperatures stay in the upper 70s. Friday jumps back to the low 80s with sunshine.
This weekend cools back down into the upper 70s. Saturday may sport scattered showers and storms, then sunshine returns Sunday. We may warm back to the upper 80s by next week.