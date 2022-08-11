 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cooler through Friday before temperatures warm for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thanks to the passage of a cold front the end of our week will be comfortable and cooler before we warm into the weekend.

Cooler through Friday:

A cold front has moved through our area helping bring comfortable and cooler weather for the end of the week. Temperatures this morning have dropped into the upper 60's as some hold on to the lower 70's. 

Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70's, some may break into the lower 80's. With a few clouds overhead early, sunshine will take over this afternoon as we stay dry. Dew points will also drop. 

Friday will be much cooler with the lower to middle 70's expected. Dew points will find themselves in the middle 50's for very comfortable conditions for the end of our week.

Warmer weekend:

Heading into Saturday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80's with slightly warmer weather returning. Dew points will also be back in the middle 60's for a touch of humidity. 

Saturday will feature a low chance for isolated showers and or thunderstorms to bubble up into the evening and overnight. Most areas will stay dry with partly sunny skies expected.

Sunshine will be more noticeable into Sunday with the lower 80's hanging around. Conditions will stay dry as we head into the next week as well. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

