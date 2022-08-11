Cooler through Friday before temperatures warm for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thanks to the passage of a cold front the end of our week will be comfortable and cooler before we warm into the weekend.
Cooler through Friday:
A cold front has moved through our area helping bring comfortable and cooler weather for the end of the week. Temperatures this morning have dropped into the upper 60's as some hold on to the lower 70's.
Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70's, some may break into the lower 80's. With a few clouds overhead early, sunshine will take over this afternoon as we stay dry. Dew points will also drop.
Friday will be much cooler with the lower to middle 70's expected. Dew points will find themselves in the middle 50's for very comfortable conditions for the end of our week.
Warmer weekend:
Heading into Saturday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80's with slightly warmer weather returning. Dew points will also be back in the middle 60's for a touch of humidity.
Saturday will feature a low chance for isolated showers and or thunderstorms to bubble up into the evening and overnight. Most areas will stay dry with partly sunny skies expected.
Sunshine will be more noticeable into Sunday with the lower 80's hanging around. Conditions will stay dry as we head into the next week as well.