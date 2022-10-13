Cooler temperatures take over with a low chance for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler weather settles in for the rest of the week as chances for rain linger.
Thursday is off to a dry but chilly start with temperatures dropping into the upper 30's. Cloud cover will move in as conditions turn mostly cloudy. Temperatures will only reach the lower 50's later today as a chance for rain returns.
A few spotty showers may bubble up mainly after 2 p.m. with this activity being scattered in nature, some spots may stay dry.
With cooler temperatures aloft, there may be some graupel mixed in within the rain showers. Graupel is often referred to as soft hail, similar to the frozen dessert known as dip n' dops.
These showers will exit by tonight, but mostly cloudy skies will remain as temperatures take a tumble. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30's, if not upper 20's for some. Widespread frost is likely, take any plants inside or cover them. Tonight will kick off a stretch of overnight lows falling into the 30's.
Winds will be breezy for the next few days. this afternoon, gusts may reach near 30 miles per hour out of the west.
Friday will remain gloomy as cloud cover will remain. Afternoon highs will be a touch warmer in the middle 50's before another chance for rain returns. Showers will move in as early as the evening bringing more widespread rain into the overnight hours.
Rain will exit for Saturday as some sunshine will return but temperatures will remain within the 50's for the weekend as the start of next week will be cooler. Forecast highs for Monday and Tuesday will find themselves in the upper 40's with low temperatures in the 20's!