Cooler Sunday leads to a mild work week!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday's cold front is still slowly moving to the south where most of the rain is located. A cooler and cloudy day is ahead, we turn sunny and warmer into the week ahead.
Cloudy Sunday:
As the cold front shifts to the south, we see some gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Waking up temperatures will be in the 60's with mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers could occur into the afternoon however, most of the area stays dry.
With a mostly cloudy morning we see temperatures struggle to warm into the 70's for the day. While temperatures may feel chilly dew points will be in the low 60's making it feel humid. Clouds stick around into the evening hours, and temperatures stick in the low 60's.
The week ahead:
A change in weather pattern is ahead for the start of the work week. A low-pressure system is forecasted to settle to the south of us allowing for some more widespread chances for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder each and every day next week. Most of us will stay dry throughout the week but be prepared for a stray shower!
Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 70's to low 80's with mostly sunny skies and slight humidity. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50's to low 60's with mostly clear skies.
By next weekend a cold front brings another round of rain and thunderstorm chances to the area. This is still too far out to be certain, and things could change by then.