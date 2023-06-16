Cooler Friday leads to mostly sunny and warmer weekend

Friday appears to see a temporary break from the 80s, but we rebound to more summer-like conditions in the not-too-distant future.
We are off to a chilly start for our Friday, as temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s overnight. Temps will be slow to rise this morning, thanks to partly cloudy skies initially.
This afternoon, temperatures will only get into the mid-to-upper 70s even though clouds fizzle out. Some lingering wildfire smoke will likely remain overhead, giving the sky a milky appearance, but little if any smoke is expected to mix down to the surface.
Air quality will remain at moderate levels throughout the day today and into the weekend, with only smaller chances for smoke near the surface to affect air quality in the next few days.
This weekend, temperatures get back into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. On Sunday, there is a slight chance for some light rain showers, but it appears our day will remain mostly dry.
Into next week, we enter a pattern of plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures, with highs likely to make a run at 90° for at least a few days.