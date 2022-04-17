Cooler Easter leads to a warmer week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Happy Sunday and Happy Easter!!! Chilly temperatures continue into the day today with clouds increasing into this afternoon and some rain/snow showers expected into the evening.
Easter Day:
Grab a jacket for the morning hours as you start the Easter festivities as it will be a bit chilly this morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and will rise into the mid 40s by the afternoon hours. Skies start out sunny, but clouds increase as the day goes on.
Rain showers come in during the evening and overnight hours of Sunday. Showers are expected after 7 p.m. With temperatures dropping into the lower 30's, we may see a rain and snow mix with some spots seeing just snow. Accumulations remain under an inch on grassy surfaces, just a slushy mix on the roadways.
The week ahead:
This system will continue into the early morning hours as snow showers transition back to rain and eventually exit the Stateline by the afternoon hours.
Cloudy skies stick with us, and temperatures remain chilly in the mid 40s. Winds return for the afternoon and evening hours of Monday, gusting around 30 miles per hour at times.
Tuesday the sun returns, and temperatures start to warm into the low 50s. Chances for some rain showers come in during the afternoon and overnight hours. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s.
Warming continues into the day on Wednesday as does the chance for showers. Temperatures for Wednesday get close to 60 degrees.
End of the week:
Thursday is similar to Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a little bit warmer in the upper 60s. Clouds and rain chances return for the evening hours and continue into the morning of Friday.
Temperatures look like they warm into next weekend where we could see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s!