Cooler day today, sunshine returns in the afternoon

Thursday looks like the last day with temperatures below late-May averages, as we get into a summer-like pattern just in time for the "unofficial start of summer" next week.
After a cloudy and chilly start to our Thursday, clouds will gradually clear throughout the morning, leading to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs today will reach near the 70° mark, just a bit below average for late May.
Tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 40s overnight, with a bit of a breeze making it feel a bit cooler, so you may want to have you jacket handy for one more morning tomorrow.
Plenty of sunshine on Friday will start up a warming trend into the holiday weekend, bringing summer-like weather to the Stateline for what looks to be an extended period of time. Temperatures will jump into the middle 70s Friday afternoon, making for a great second Rockford City Market in the evening.
The Memorial Day holiday weekend sees warming temperatures and plenty of dry and sunny weather. Highs will warm from the upper 70s on Saturday to the middle 80s on Memorial Day itself on Monday.
Memorial Day is often called the "unofficial start of summer," and it sure will feel like it, as temperatures continue to warm throughout the next week, potentially rising into the 90s towards the middle of the week. We do appear to stay dry for the long term, even into the beginning of June.