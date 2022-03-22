Cooler and rainy weather settles in for a few days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a summer-like start to the week, chances for rain return and stick around through Thursday.
Soggy stretch:
Dry and warm conditions seen Monday will come to an end this morning as showers move into the area. More widespread showers move through early as we'll see a brief break from the rain. Scattered, off and on, showers are expected for most of today.
The best chance to see some dry time will be closer to lunch but the chance for scattered showers will still remain. More widespread showers will move back into the area later this evening.
Showers will spill into the overnight hours with chances for rain remaining for Wednesday. The area may see half to three quarters of an inch of rain.
Along with the rain today, breezy and cooler weather also settles in. Temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50's into the afternoon as winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour.
With some showers slowly breaking up overnight, scattered showers are expected to linger through the day tomorrow. We may see more dry time but keep the umbrella close with spotty showers still possible.
The middle of our week will keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 50's as the chance for showers remains. Overnight temperatures will bring us into the 30's and with any lingering showers, we may see a rain and snow mix spill over into our Thursday.
Thursday is also trending to be our coldest day of the week as we'll fall back into the middle 40's. By the afternoon, we'll dry off as dry conditions will take us through a majority of the weekend.