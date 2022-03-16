Cooler and rainy weather moves back into the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After getting a preview of May weather, typical March conditions return to the Stateline over the 2nd half of the week. Get ready for more days in the 40s along with some spring showers.
Cooling off:
Temperatures hit the low 70s Wednesday afternoon, but we'll drop around 25 degrees over the rest of the week.
Thursday falls around 10 degrees, putting us in the upper 50s after a cold front comes through. Look for a cloudy sky, with a few spotty light rain showers. We won't see much for rainfall, but be ready for a little damp weather every so often.
Friday falls even more, with highs only in the middle 40s. For reference, this is much closer to average for this time of year. The weather turns even more rainy. Spotty light rain showers are possible in the morning, then steady rain takes over in the afternoon. Look for a steady rain to last into Friday night, then the weather dries out early Saturday morning.
Because of the colder conditions, a few snowflakes may mix in with the rain late Friday night. We could see straight flurries Saturday morning, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Warming back up again:
The weekend starts out cool, then warms back up to some of the levels we saw this week.
Saturday slowly clears up and dries up. Despite seeing more sunshine in the afternoon, the weather doesn't warm too much. Highs stay in the 40s for the start of the weekend.
We take a leap on Sunday, jumping back up to around 60 degrees. The weather remains sunny and dry.
Cooler next week:
Monday keeps the 60s going, but the rest of next week feels more like March. We'll see rain showers between Tuesday and Wednesday as the weather falls back to the 40s and 50s.
The rest of next week alternates between the 40s and 50s during the day, with many brisk nights in the 30s. Next week trends drier after the midweek showers.