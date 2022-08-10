 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cooler and drier air move back in

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another round of high pressure means quiet and dry weather keep rolling into the end of the week.

Justin Headlines.png

Flooding continues in Stephenson County and may expand into Winnebago County later this week (due to the rising Pecatonica River). Remember to avoid any flooded areas. Some relief is possible thanks to the continued dry weather.

WREX.png

High pressure and a cold front sweep through overnight, causing the temperature and humidity to drop starting Thursday. Thursday and Friday remain sunny and a little cooler. Conditions hit the upper 70s each day, and the 50s at night.

3 panel plus text.png

This weekend remains quiet, so look for more sunshine and a little more warmth. Temperatures climb back into the low 80s. We keep dancing back and forth between the 70s and 80s next week with mainly quiet weather.

