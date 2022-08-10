Cooler and drier air move back in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another round of high pressure means quiet and dry weather keep rolling into the end of the week.
Flooding continues in Stephenson County and may expand into Winnebago County later this week (due to the rising Pecatonica River). Remember to avoid any flooded areas. Some relief is possible thanks to the continued dry weather.
High pressure and a cold front sweep through overnight, causing the temperature and humidity to drop starting Thursday. Thursday and Friday remain sunny and a little cooler. Conditions hit the upper 70s each day, and the 50s at night.
This weekend remains quiet, so look for more sunshine and a little more warmth. Temperatures climb back into the low 80s. We keep dancing back and forth between the 70s and 80s next week with mainly quiet weather.