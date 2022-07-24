Cooler and comfortable weather arrives for the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler and more comfortable weather settles in this next week with few chances for rain.
Pleasant weather:
Temperatures this afternoon have reached into the middle 80's as some clouds have been moving overhead. The rest of our Sunday will stay quiet with temperatures falling into the upper 50's tonight.
A cold front will move through the area this evening with a large area of high pressure moving in behind it. This high pressure will bring us dry and sunny conditions into Monday as temperatures only climb into the upper 70's.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for most of this week. Dew points will also stay within the 50's and/or lower 60's for less humid weather. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring us into the lower 80's as another chance for rain returns. Scattered showers may move in late on Tuesday into early Wednesday.
After this chance for rain, forecast highs will be back in the upper 70's as sunshine returns for the end of the week.
Looking ahead:
The next coming weekend will also feel comfortable with sunny skies. The next several days bring little to no chances for rain as temperatures will hover near 80°.
The warmest day looks to be next Sunday with forecast highs expected to climb into the middle 80's.