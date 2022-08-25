Cooler air slides in behind Thursday's rainy weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and storms pop up one more time Thursday evening, then we get a short break from rainy weather heading into the weekend. More rain may be around the corner this weekend, however.
Scattered showers and a few storms develop through 7 pm. These may not produce much lightning, but head indoors immediately if you hear thunder. The showers likely bring quick heavy downpours and gusty winds, so be ready for rain just in case. The weather dries out as we hit sunset.
This last round of rain comes in with a cold front, leaving us a little cooler and more comfortable for Friday. Look for temperatures to drop into the middle 70s, with a sunny sky and low humidity.
We reverse course this weekend. Saturday stays dry, but temperatures warm into the low 80s. The humidity climbs too, so the weather feels a little muggy.
By Sunday, we top out in the middle 80s with somewhat muggy air. A chance for showers and storms develops again by the afternoon. Rain chances linger from there, especially on Monday. We maintain the 80s for a couple more days.
Cooler air sweeps in starting Wednesday, leaving us in the 70s with dry weather as we head into September.