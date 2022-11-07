Cool and sunny weather helps start the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler temperatures with sunny skies kick off the week before record breaking warmth returns.
Monday morning kicks off with clear skies and cooler temperatures. Most locations have dropped into the lower 30's. We'll see lots of sunshine today as temperatures stay cool overall.
Afternoon highs will just barely break into the lower 50's, some may stay within the upper 40's. You may notice a light breeze with winds gusting up to 15 miles per hour.
Later tonight, some cloud cover will move in for partly cloudy skies expected tonight as overnight lows fall into the middle 30's.
The next few days will bring warmer temperatures we warm each day leading to record breaking territory by Thursday.
Tuesday's afternoon highs will hit the upper 50's with the upper 60's expected by Wednesday. Thursday's record high is 74 degrees and so far, we are on track to hit the middle 70's as warmer air moves in.
After such warm temperatures, a strong cold front will sweep through dramatically dropping our temperatures. Along with the cold weather, this frontal passage will bring a slight chance for showers Thursday night.
The cooler air will stay for quite some time as the 6-10 outlook features most of the Midwest with below average temperatures.
The weekend will only see 30's for afternoon highs as temperatures drop into the upper teens overnight for some of the coldest air of the season really packing a punch.
Forecast highs will stay within the upper 30's into next week.