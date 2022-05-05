Cool and rainy weather pattern ends Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hotter and sunnier weather return this weekend, after a somewhat soggy end to the work week. Be ready for more widespread showers as Friday gets underway.
Rainy end:
Thursday struggled to provide much for rain activity. Friday may make up for that, but hefty amounts of rain may stay out of the forecast.
Look for showers to slowly work in through this evening from south of north. We mainly see light rain showers through early tonight. We may catch a brief break in the rain until closer to sunrise, then the rain becomes steady again. Temperatures overnight stay in the upper 40s.
Steady light rain falls for a while Friday morning, then the showers slowly exit Friday afternoon. They may become a bit more scattered by this point. The rain comes to an end by Friday night.
As we've seen all week, temperatures struggle to warm to May levels. We'll see highs near 60 degrees again, but likely fall a few degrees short. Northeast winds become breezy and gust to 25 mph.
Summer preview:
The weather pattern flips quickly by next week. This weekend warms back to the upper 60s both days, which is right around average for this time of year. We get a sunny day Saturday, then partly cloudy weather on Sunday. A slight chance for showers stays in place for Sunday too.
Next week, summer heat is in full swing. Windy weather blows in highs in the low 80s Monday, then we jump to the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a touch of humidity in the air, so those days may feel a tad muggy.
Temperatures relax slightly and cool to around 80 degrees for the rest of the week. The week remains dry, though a slight chance for rain exists on Wednesday.