Cool and rainy pattern takes us through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday's weather carries over into Wednesday, then even colder conditions could provide a few snowflakes by Thursday. Don't look for the weather to get much warmer after the showers end.
Rainy midweek:
Showers become steady again into early Wednesday morning, with a few downpours possible. The soaking rainfall wraps up after sunrise, then we get another lull in the rain activity.
After a somewhat quiet and occasionally drizzly Wednesday morning, scattered showers return in the afternoon. While we likely avoid thunderstorms, there is a chance that a few bursts of soaking rain return.
The rain winds down a little again Wednesday night. By this point, cooler weather could result in a light rain/snow mix. The wintry mix lingers into Thursday morning. We should see a return of regular rainfall by late Thursday morning. No ice or snow accumulation is expected.
The weather finally dries out Thursday afternoon, with dry weather lasting through the end of the week.
Cool end to March:
Temperatures alternate between mild and cool for the rest of the month. Generally, late March is in the low 50s for highs and right around freezing overnight.
Wednesday gets to near average and in the middle 50s. Thursday, however, dips into the 40s thanks to colder air moving in behind the departing weather system. Friday rebounds to the 50s, then we'll feel the 40s again this weekend. The weekend, at least, stays sunny and quiet, just cool.
Next week, we hover right around average with highs in the low 50s. There are more chances for rain next Tuesday and into the middle of the week.