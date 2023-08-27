 Skip to main content
Cool and quiet pattern remains in place

Temperatures stay cooler while a sunny sky hangs overhead. See when some heat returns in the video forecast.

We continue to get a break from the high summer heat and storms during the new week. Conditions remain comfortable until we get to the holiday weekend.

Overnight, look for lows to border on the 40s. The slight hint of fall stays in the air. We'll have a calm wind and a clear sky going into Monday morning.

The start of the new week warms up a little over the weekend. Temperatures top out right at or around 80 degrees, with a sunny sky overhead. 

Tuesday turns partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers early. Look for highs to remain near 80 degrees. We cool off slightly into the upper 70s for Wednesday, then rebound to around 80 degrees for Thursday. Both of those days stay sunny and dry.

After 4 tranquil and warm days in a row, the weather heats up as the holiday weekend gets underway. Friday stays sunny but warms into the upper 80s. Saturday through Labor Day hit the low 90s for highs. The weather turns slightly humid. While we definitely avoid the high heat and humidity compared to last week, the weather does feel muggy at times over the weekend. Pace yourself accordingly in the heat. 

The weather may remain hot for early September when we move beyond the holiday weekend.

