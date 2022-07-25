Cool and Quiet Monday leads to a showery mid-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A seasonably cool and quiet day is in the books for us today as we see a high-pressure system shifts to our east. There are a few chances for showers towards the mid-week, not a wash out by any means just some nuisance showers.
Start of the week:
Waking up this morning you might have noticed cooler and comfortable conditions, we saw temperatures in the low 60's across the area with mostly clear skies. Skies remain mostly clear until later this afternoon when we see some clouds filter in throughout the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 70's to low 80's today.
Our next weather system moves in tonight with most of the heaviest rain staying to the south. We could see a few light showers possible, but we remain mostly dry with cloudy skies. Temperatures drop into the 60's with dew points remaining in the 50's tonight so you can give the air conditioner a break once again.
Active mid-week:
Tuesday remains dry with partly sunny with temperatures in the 80's. There is a chance for some thunderstorms coming through late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
Dew points begin to rise back into the mid 60's to low 70's for the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80's. A cold front moving through could produce some thunderstorms in the afternoon on Wednesday. Showers and storm chances continue into Thursday but still remain light and scattered in nature. Temperatures for Thursday get into the 80's again.
Looking ahead:
Dry and pleasant conditions are in the forecast for the end of the week. Temperatures start out in the low 80's warming to the low to mid 80's by the weekend.
Expect less humid conditions to follow this weather with dew points in the low to mid 50's for the weekend. Overall, a pleasant way to end July.